Load shedding may continue for the rest of the week - Eskom COO

Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer says load shedding could continue for the remainder of the week.

The power utility announced that it will implement stage-2 load shedding on Wednesday from 9am, with outages likely to continue until 11pm.

Oberholzer says Eskom will assess the situation during the course of the day to see if the outlook changes and update consumers accordingly.

We forsee at this point in time that, realistically, it's going to take a week to recover. Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer

While Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding, City of Cape Town customers will be on Stage 1.

Oberholzer explains that this latest round of load shedding has been triggered by a capacity shortage and urgent power plant maintenance.

Because of what has happened in the past, that we haven't looked after our power plant properly, we are experiencing the difficulty that we have. Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer

We don't have the luxury, at this point in time, to take some of the units off that need care because we need them to run in order to supply the demand of the country. Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer

We've actually reduced the capacity of Medupi to only a third. Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer

