Cape Town only at stage-1 load shedding (the rest of South Africa is at stage-2)

The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, about 30 Kms from the centre of Cape Town. Picture: AFP

Eskom implemented stage two load shedding across the country from 9:00 am on Wednesday.

Cape Town, however, will only be at stage one.

The severe supply constraint being experienced has come about due to high levels of unplanned breakdowns that have exceeded the 10 500MW limit. The supply constraint is caused by, among others, five generating units that are unavailable due to boiler tube leaks. Eskom

We unreservedly apologise to South Africans for the negative impact this may have on them and want to assure the nation that we continue to work tirelessly to ensure the security of energy supply. Eskom

#PowerAlert 1 : Stage 2 loadshedding from 9:00 today pic.twitter.com/zDcjgjAGh9 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 16, 2019

Eskom says it’s possible that load shedding would last for at least a week.

