Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued Yves Saint Laurent’s new condom range, going for £5 (R95) a pop on its website.

Rice gave it a “zero”.

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart – condoms being a case in point.

Sex does sell, said Rice.

However, YSL is taking it a tad too far by placing its brand directly at the moment when people are getting intimate.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below (the bit about the YSL condoms start at 9:33).

