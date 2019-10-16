Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA
Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday.
The power utility has said the blackout is due to capacity shortage and that the power outage would last from 9am until 11pm.
RELATED: 'Realistically, load shedding may continue for whole week,' says Eskom COO
Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer earlier told Eusebius McKaiser that load shedding could last for the whole week.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to Democratic Alliance Public Enterprise shadow minister Natasha Mazzone to share her views on the blackouts.
We did know that these rolling blackouts are coming, it is completely beyond me why Eskom refused to accept that these blackouts were imminent.Natasha Mazzone, Public Enterprise shadow minister - DA
She says the severity of load shedding means that matric students are unable to write their exams.
Eskom owes South Africans an apology and heads have to roll.Natasha Mazzone, Public Enterprise shadow minister - DA
Mazzone believes that Eskom is using load shedding as a bargaining tool to get more money. She says when state capture was uncovered at the power utility, load shedding happened so that coal contracts went through for certain companies.
We know that load shedding in certain instances was created to enable state capture.Natasha Mazzone, Public Enterprise shadow minister - DA
Eskom is about to take Nersa [National Energy Regulator of South Africa] to court as it wants a tariff increase, she adds.
RELATED: Eskom will implement stage-2 load shedding today
Mazzone says the power utility knew it was going into emergency measures but failed to warn the public.
Is the load shedding coincidence or are we as South Africans being used as bargaining chips and pawns in a massive chess table?Natasha Mazzone, Public Enterprise shadow minister - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA
