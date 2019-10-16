'Candidates gunning for top DA post should only campaign internally'

The Democratic Alliance (DA) federal executive council is scheduled to meet this weekend to elect a new chairperson.

Athol Trollip, Helen Zille, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters in the race for the top position.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to Democratic Alliance federal council elections presiding officer Désirée van der Walt.

Van der Walt says it is all systems go for the weekend's elections and candidates need to be aware that these are internal party elections.

Candidates should campaign internally to party delegates as delegates are the ones that vote. Désirée van der Walt, Federal council elections presiding officer - DA

