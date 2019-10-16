Eskom's announcement of load shedding for the whole week will have a severe impact on business.

Business Unity South Africa acting CEO Cas Coovadia tells Clement Manyathela that stable electricity supply contributed to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the past quarter.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom announced it will be implementing stage two of load shedding due to capacity shortage and that the power outage would last from 9am until 11pm.

RELATED: 'Realistically, load shedding may continue for whole week,' says Eskom COO

The data is there and it shows load shedding does have a significant impact on the economy. Cas Coovadia, Acting CEO - Business Unity South Africa

Given that we are battling to get investment into the country this is not good. Cas Coovadia, Acting CEO - Business Unity South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Load shedding has significant impact on economy - Cas Coovadia