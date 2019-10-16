[LISTEN] Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow breaks down in court, apologises
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has broken down in court in an apology to his family after he sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in 2018.
A sentencing hearing kicked off on Wednesday in the High Court in Pretoria.
The state has already rejected his plea explanation and is pushing for the maximum sentence
I would like to start with my son, he was born whilst I was in prison. I just want to apologise to him. I would like to apologise to his mother, she stood by me throughout my conviction.Nicolas Ninow, Convicted rapist
In a separate apology, Ninow recited a poem to the young rape survivor.
The broken heart of an innocent child, her family falls apart and that is putting it mild...with her mother by her side, they sit and mourn as one.Nicolas Ninow, Convicted rapist
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow breaks down in court, apologises
