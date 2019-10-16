KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the stabbing of a Pietermaritzburg pupil resulted in an altercation following a "destructive" game played by matriculants at Eastwood Secondary School.

A grade 11 pupil died in his mother's arms after he was fatally stabbed on Tuesday.

In the apparent end-of-year ritual, pupils vandalise school property and attack other pupils with condoms filled with water.

Mshengu has visited the school and classes have been suspended.

We understand that this thing resulted from an altercation which came form a destructive game I understand is called 'bombing'. Apparently it is something that developed into a culture that the class of matriculants would have to do that before they leave school. Kwazi Mshengu, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC

Unfortunately, the other boy decided to retaliate because he was not happy with the manner in which he was treated, which led to the passing on of the other guy. Kwazi Mshengu, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC

Mshengu says the incident has resulted in tensions between black and coloured community members.

This is now becoming a community issue and bordering along racial lines, that is why yesterday we had to request the intervention of the police to calm the situation. I am here today to interact with parents and the community around this matter. Kwazi Mshengu, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC

Mshengu has also confirmed the stabbing of another pupil who has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.

This article first appeared on 702 : End-of-year ritual resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 11 pupil, says MEC