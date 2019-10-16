End-of-year ritual resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 11 pupil, says MEC
KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says the stabbing of a Pietermaritzburg pupil resulted in an altercation following a "destructive" game played by matriculants at Eastwood Secondary School.
A grade 11 pupil died in his mother's arms after he was fatally stabbed on Tuesday.
In the apparent end-of-year ritual, pupils vandalise school property and attack other pupils with condoms filled with water.
Mshengu has visited the school and classes have been suspended.
We understand that this thing resulted from an altercation which came form a destructive game I understand is called 'bombing'. Apparently it is something that developed into a culture that the class of matriculants would have to do that before they leave school.Kwazi Mshengu, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC
Unfortunately, the other boy decided to retaliate because he was not happy with the manner in which he was treated, which led to the passing on of the other guy.Kwazi Mshengu, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC
Mshengu says the incident has resulted in tensions between black and coloured community members.
This is now becoming a community issue and bordering along racial lines, that is why yesterday we had to request the intervention of the police to calm the situation. I am here today to interact with parents and the community around this matter.Kwazi Mshengu, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC
Mshengu has also confirmed the stabbing of another pupil who has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition.
Click on the link below to hear the full story...
This article first appeared on 702 : End-of-year ritual resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 11 pupil, says MEC
More from Politics
'Candidates gunning for top DA post should only campaign internally'
Party federal council elections presiding officer Desree van der Walt says its all systems go for this weekend's elections.Read More
[LISTEN] Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow breaks down in court, apologises
Ninow used his court proceeding to relay a poem he wrote for a seven-year-old girl he sexually assaulted in a toilet cubicle.Read More
Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA
Public Enterprise shadow minister Natasha Mazzone says the country should have been warned a long time ago about the blackouts.Read More
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial'
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February.Read More
'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament'
EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis gives an update on the SIU and NPA annual reports presented on Tuesday.Read More
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.Read More
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa
It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson.Read More
Philippi Horticultural Area campaign baffled why CoCT adamant on development
Chairperson of PHA Nazeer Sonday says if the development goes ahead the negative impact on the area will be severe.Read More
Zuma's legal roadmap 14 years on as corruption trial finally gets underway
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela outlines the long road former president, Jacob Zuma has walked regarding his corruption charges.Read More
Aarto draft regulations could end up being challenged in court
Justice Project South Africa says the regulations are inconsistent with the Constitution and may lead to legal actionRead More
More from Local
City of Cape Town announces single fireworks site for Diwali amid ongoing debate
The municipality had initially ruled out having any designated spots for the discharge of fireworks this festive season.Read More
What can be done to boost Cape Town CBD's night-time economy?
A study is being planned to determine potential outlets and job-creation opportunities that Cape Town's night-time economy offers.Read More
Third-party car insurance cover and why it's sometimes just not worth it
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains why it can be better to claim on your own car insurance after an accident.Read More
Communications ministry pleased with SABC's debt reduction
Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana says the broadcaster is showing commitment to work towards being accountable.Read More
'Candidates gunning for top DA post should only campaign internally'
Party federal council elections presiding officer Desree van der Walt says its all systems go for this weekend's elections.Read More
Load shedding has significant impact on economy - Cas Coovadia
Acting CEO of Business Unity South Africa says the lack of load shedding contributed to the GDP growth in the previous quarter.Read More
Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA
Public Enterprise shadow minister Natasha Mazzone says the country should have been warned a long time ago about the blackouts.Read More
Cape Town only at stage-1 load shedding (the rest of South Africa is at stage-2)
In Cape Town, things are looking ever so slightly less dire. Having said that, Eskom warns load shedding could last for a week.Read More
Load shedding may continue for the rest of the week - Eskom COO
Eskom has been conducting urgent maintenance work on its infrastructure and several generating units have been taken offline.Read More
Suicide survivor Daryll Brown opens up about depression and attempted suicide
Brown lost both his legs when he jumped infrot of a train in London in 2013.Read More