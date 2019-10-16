Communications ministry pleased with SABC's debt reduction
South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board told Parliament that it is focusing on new sources of revenue.
The national broadcaster also says it plans to move away from its reliance on government bailouts.
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced earlier this month that the SABC will receive a R3.2bn bailout from National Treasury.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana.
The loss is regrettable but the way it has been reducing it shows there is an element of commitment to work towards being accountable and making sure they survive with the less they have.Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister - Communications
RELATED: 'The R3.2bn SABC bailout is more focused on the broadcaster's debts'
If you look at the R483m, R406m out of that was around the sports rights.Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister - Communications
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Communications ministry pleased with SABC's debt reduction
