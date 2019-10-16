South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board told Parliament that it is focusing on new sources of revenue.

The national broadcaster also says it plans to move away from its reliance on government bailouts.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced earlier this month that the SABC will receive a R3.2bn bailout from National Treasury.

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Communications Minister Pinky Kekana.

The loss is regrettable but the way it has been reducing it shows there is an element of commitment to work towards being accountable and making sure they survive with the less they have. Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister - Communications

If you look at the R483m, R406m out of that was around the sports rights. Pinky Kekana, Deputy Minister - Communications

This article first appeared on 702 : Communications ministry pleased with SABC's debt reduction