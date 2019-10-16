Author Lara Prescott explains what inspired her novel 'The Secrets we Kept'

Author Lara Prescott penned the novel titled The Secrets we Kept, which deals with the story behind the publication of the famous Boris Pasternak novel, Doctor Zhivago.

Finally holding my book in a bookstore! It's been my lifelong dream. Thanks to @AAKnopf and everyone else who made this possible! pic.twitter.com/apxVePdhOg — Lara Prescott (@laraprescott) September 3, 2019

The novel deals with the former Soviet Union, its gulags and life under communist rule.

It also explores the story of the American spies who played a role in getting the book out to the world and a doomed love affair.

Prescott says her parents named her Lara, after the heroine of Pasternak novel and she grew up watching the book's film adaptation.

I am [named after the heroine of the novel] My mother was a huge fan of Boris Pasternak's book and the David Lean 1965 film adaptation. Lara Prescott, author

I grew up watching the movie and finally read the book when I was a teenager. So, it's been a part of my life since day one. Lara Prescott, author

I think the tragic love with Doctor Zhivago is one of the greatest romances of all time. Lara Prescott, author

Prescott details what inspired the book and the journey she took writing it.

Thumbnail image: Lara Prescott on Twitter