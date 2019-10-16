City of Cape Town announces single fireworks site for Diwali amid ongoing debate

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
OPEN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFayden - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at haveyouheard Marketing
Today at 07:07
Eskoms Debt Black Hole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom, Partner at Mining & Energy Advisers.
Today at 07:22
Boer Soek n Vrou (en een man!)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roelof Storm - Producer: Boer Soek 'n Vrou
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
CCMA Dealing With Increase in Retrenchment Cases
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Thomson
Today at 09:40
INTERVIEW: Premier says new Cape Police Commissioner to be appointed soon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:33
Interview: A closer look at the Western Cape Housing Tribunal
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nathan Adriaanse
Today at 10:45
INTERVIEW: The rights of property owners versus tenants
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Today at 11:05
PROMINENT PARENTS PROFILE: Arno Carstens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Arno Carstens - Rock Star, Local Musician at ...
Today at 11:32
INTERVIEW: Bishops teacher sex scandal: the psychology of abuse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Levandri Pillay
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo? John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo... 15 October 2019 4:48 PM
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect. 15 October 2019 3:33 PM
Mozambicans in Benoni still waiting for ballot papers Mozambique News Agency English editor Paul Fauvet says most polling stations in Mozambique opened on time. 15 October 2019 2:00 PM
View all World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
View all Sport
End-of-year ritual resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 11 pupil, says MEC The Pietermaritzburg pupil died in his mother's arms on Tuesday. 16 October 2019 2:20 PM
'Candidates gunning for top DA post should only campaign internally' Party federal council elections presiding officer Desree van der Walt says its all systems go for this weekend's elections. 16 October 2019 1:44 PM
[LISTEN] Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow breaks down in court, apologises Ninow used his court proceeding to relay a poem he wrote for a seven-year-old girl he sexually assaulted in a toilet cubicle. 16 October 2019 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Matric exams disrupted due to load shedding The Western Cape Education Department says 36 out of the 274 centres writing Computer Applications Technology were affected. 16 October 2019 5:29 PM
Where are all the whales? Lack of food to blame for dearth of southern rights A survey of southern right whales off the Cape coast has counted just 200 in the area – the second-lowest figure since 1995. 16 October 2019 5:17 PM
South Africa quietly reclassifies 33 wild species as farm animals Some of the endangered wildlife has now been listed as farming stock under key legislation that governs breeding. 16 October 2019 4:47 PM
View all Local
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 16 October 2019 2:51 PM
[WATCH] Irish prankster sends a message to his mates from the grave Shay Bradley's dying wish was to play a recorded message from his grave and his daughter Andrea obliged. 16 October 2019 10:30 AM
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month) Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger. 15 October 2019 3:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
A potential solution to poverty Here are four related stories that may offer an insight to better address poverty. 16 October 2019 7:15 PM
Nobel prize winners using research to end poverty, have links to SA The winners founded a global research lab that has offices in South Africa specifically aimed at beating youth unemployment. 16 October 2019 5:14 PM
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 16 October 2019 2:51 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

City of Cape Town announces single fireworks site for Diwali amid ongoing debate

16 October 2019 4:32 PM
by
Tags:
Fireworks
Diwali
City of Cape Town
Fireworks ban
designated fireworks sites
The municipality had initially ruled out having any designated spots for the discharge of fireworks this festive season.

The City of Cape Town has decided to make a single fireworks site available for the Hindu community this Diwali.

This is a special exception after the city had announced a total ban on designated fireworks sites for the festive season.

The parking lot of the Athlone Stadium has been made available for Hindu residents who wish to discharge fireworks next week Sunday.

RELATED: 'Cape Town's ban of fireworks sites shouldn't diminish essence of Diwali'

Meanwhile, Indian studies lecturer Professor Dilip Menon explains that not all Hindus in India celebrate Diwali.

The professor says that the history of Diwali is different in South Africa than it is in India.

According to Prof Menon, there has been significant debate in India's big cities on the significance of fireworks and other traditions around Diwali.

Increasingly in India, particularly in big cities such as Deli, there have been discussions and debates about whether fireworks should be let off, whether it increases pollution or harms animals.

Prof Dilip Menon, Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies - Wits University

There's a whole set of ongoing discussions about whether fireworks should be let off, but traditionally they have been.

Prof Dilip Menon, Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies - Wits University

Listen to the full discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


16 October 2019 4:32 PM
by
Tags:
Fireworks
Diwali
City of Cape Town
Fireworks ban
designated fireworks sites

More from Local

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Matric exams disrupted due to load shedding

16 October 2019 5:29 PM

The Western Cape Education Department says 36 out of the 274 centres writing Computer Applications Technology were affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

southern-right-whale-hermanus-whale-watching-photo_1741627-fit468x296.jpg

Where are all the whales? Lack of food to blame for dearth of southern rights

16 October 2019 5:17 PM

A survey of southern right whales off the Cape coast has counted just 200 in the area – the second-lowest figure since 1995.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190514weltevrede-lion-farm00jpg

South Africa quietly reclassifies 33 wild species as farm animals

16 October 2019 4:47 PM

Some of the endangered wildlife has now been listed as farming stock under key legislation that governs breeding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

moonlight-mass-pic.jpg

What can be done to boost Cape Town CBD's night-time economy?

16 October 2019 4:27 PM

A study is being planned to determine potential outlets and job-creation opportunities that Cape Town's night-time economy offers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-poolingjpg

Third-party car insurance cover and why it's sometimes just not worth it

16 October 2019 3:46 PM

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains why it can be better to claim on your own car insurance after an accident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

End-of-year ritual resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 11 pupil, says MEC

16 October 2019 2:20 PM

The Pietermaritzburg pupil died in his mother's arms on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sabc-office-parkjpg

Communications ministry pleased with SABC's debt reduction

16 October 2019 2:08 PM

Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana says the broadcaster is showing commitment to work towards being accountable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190509da-supportersjpg

'Candidates gunning for top DA post should only campaign internally'

16 October 2019 1:44 PM

Party federal council elections presiding officer Desree van der Walt says its all systems go for this weekend's elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190321 Claremont load shedding 3

Load shedding has significant impact on economy - Cas Coovadia

16 October 2019 1:39 PM

Acting CEO of Business Unity South Africa says the lack of load shedding contributed to the GDP growth in the previous quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Power line, electricity, load shedding

Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA

16 October 2019 1:14 PM

Public Enterprise shadow minister Natasha Mazzone says the country should have been warned a long time ago about the blackouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA

Politics Local

[LISTEN] Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow breaks down in court, apologises

Politics

EWN Highlights

Turkey defiant on Syria offensive as US demands ceasefire

16 October 2019 8:49 PM

Price of bread rises 60% overnight in Zimbabwe

16 October 2019 8:38 PM

Zille, Trollip, Waters and Walters: Who's who in the DA's power race

16 October 2019 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA