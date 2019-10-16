City of Cape Town announces single fireworks site for Diwali amid ongoing debate
The City of Cape Town has decided to make a single fireworks site available for the Hindu community this Diwali.
This is a special exception after the city had announced a total ban on designated fireworks sites for the festive season.
The parking lot of the Athlone Stadium has been made available for Hindu residents who wish to discharge fireworks next week Sunday.
Meanwhile, Indian studies lecturer Professor Dilip Menon explains that not all Hindus in India celebrate Diwali.
The professor says that the history of Diwali is different in South Africa than it is in India.
According to Prof Menon, there has been significant debate in India's big cities on the significance of fireworks and other traditions around Diwali.
Increasingly in India, particularly in big cities such as Deli, there have been discussions and debates about whether fireworks should be let off, whether it increases pollution or harms animals.Prof Dilip Menon, Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies - Wits University
There's a whole set of ongoing discussions about whether fireworks should be let off, but traditionally they have been.Prof Dilip Menon, Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies - Wits University
Listen to the full discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
