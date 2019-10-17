Streaming issues? Report here
'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'

17 October 2019 1:51 PM
by
Miss South Africa
Basetsana Kumalo
Miss SA
Make Money Mondays
Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed businessperson, philanthropist and former Miss South Africa, Basetsana Kumalo.

I started to work for money from an early age… At six I sold lollypops… I grew up in an entrepreneurial family… Since 20, I’ve been self-employed…

Basetsana Kumalo

No Ivy League institution or business school could’ve taught me what I learned from my mother and father… Hard work pays! The hustler in me comes from the ‘hood…

Basetsana Kumalo
Visit http://basetsanakumalo.com/ for details on how to buy Basetsana Kumalo's book, "Bassie: My Journey of Hope"

Kumalo won the Miss South Africa pageant in 1994 and came second in Miss World that same year.

Kumalo was born in Soweto.

Her father was a bus driver; her mother was a teacher.

Kumalo remembers selling sandwiches at soccer matches over weekends to help her family make ends meet.

She is the President of the Businesswomen's Association of South Africa and the co-founder of the Romeo & Basetsana Kumalo Family Foundation, which helps with childhood development, specifically those orphaned by Aids and other diseases.

Kumalo volunteers with Agang Sechaba, a project aimed at getting successful people a chance to give back to the townships in which they were born.

  • But what is it that she believes about money?

  • Does it keep her up at night?

  • Does she spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did her childhood experiences shape her views on money?

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Which woman is not inspired by Michelle Obama?...

Basetsana Kumalo

I had the privilege to travel with Madiba. When I won, I got this call from Zelda la Grange… Madiba said he would love having lunch with the Queen!

Basetsana Kumalo

I used to be a nervous wreck when I went to Hollywood… interviewing Will Smith or Denzel…

Basetsana Kumalo

My dad had a Datsun bakkie where he packed us like sardines…

Basetsana Kumalo

I bought my first property when I was 21…

Basetsana Kumalo

We sit at the dinner table discussing stocks and options to get input from my 14-year-old…

Basetsana Kumalo

I’m a very conscious spender… You can only drive one car at a time, so I only have one… I’d rather employ more people… I was raised like that…

Basetsana Kumalo

