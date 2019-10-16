What can be done to boost Cape Town CBD's night-time economy?
Experts and city officials are looking into how best to boost and maximise Cape Town's night economy.
It's part of ongoing global efforts to grow the night-time economies in some of the world’s most prominent cities.
For example, in New York, the night-time economy contributes $10bn to the city’s economy and in Sydney, it accounts for about 10%-16% of the CBD employment.
UCT property economist Francois Viruly says the definition of night-time economy can be hard to pin down.
There's this evening economy that takes us from 6pm in the evening to about 10 at night and then you have the late-night economy that carries on the whole night.Francois Viruly, Property economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit - University of Cape Town
He says it's important not to see the night-time economy as exclusively leisure-based.
There are a number of different businesses that are not directly in the bars and the leisure industry that are active at night.Francois Viruly, Property economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Matric exams disrupted due to load shedding
The Western Cape Education Department says 36 out of the 274 centres writing Computer Applications Technology were affected.Read More
Where are all the whales? Lack of food to blame for dearth of southern rights
A survey of southern right whales off the Cape coast has counted just 200 in the area – the second-lowest figure since 1995.Read More
South Africa quietly reclassifies 33 wild species as farm animals
Some of the endangered wildlife has now been listed as farming stock under key legislation that governs breeding.Read More
City of Cape Town announces single fireworks site for Diwali amid ongoing debate
The municipality had initially ruled out having any designated spots for the discharge of fireworks this festive season.Read More
Third-party car insurance cover and why it's sometimes just not worth it
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler explains why it can be better to claim on your own car insurance after an accident.Read More
End-of-year ritual resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 11 pupil, says MEC
The Pietermaritzburg pupil died in his mother's arms on Tuesday.Read More
Communications ministry pleased with SABC's debt reduction
Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana says the broadcaster is showing commitment to work towards being accountable.Read More
'Candidates gunning for top DA post should only campaign internally'
Party federal council elections presiding officer Desree van der Walt says its all systems go for this weekend's elections.Read More
Load shedding has significant impact on economy - Cas Coovadia
Acting CEO of Business Unity South Africa says the lack of load shedding contributed to the GDP growth in the previous quarter.Read More
Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA
Public Enterprise shadow minister Natasha Mazzone says the country should have been warned a long time ago about the blackouts.Read More