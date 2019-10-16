Streaming issues? Report here
Nobel prize winners using research to end poverty, have links to SA

16 October 2019 5:14 PM
by
Tags:
2019 Nobel Economics Prize
J-PAL
lab
The winners founded a global research lab that has offices in South Africa specifically aimed at beating youth unemployment.

This year's winners of the Nobel Prize for Economics are the founders of a global research centre that's helping to change the lives of youth in South Africa.

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer were jointly awarded the Economics Nobel Prize for 2019.

Banerjee and Duflo are the co-founders of research centre J-PAL, with their long-time affiliate, Kremer.

J-PAL is a centre that focuses on reducing poverty through policies that are informed by scientific evidence.

J-PAL operates in Africa, with offices based at the University of Cape Town, to conduct research on youth unemployment.

Laura Poswell, the executive director for J-PAL Africa, says the centre is helping young job seekers be more effective in their quest for employment.

This, she says, is achieved by testing labour market policies and partnering with the Department of Labour and the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

A lot of the work we've done is actually looking at the challenges youth have in signalling their skills to employers.

Laura Poswell, Executive Director for J-PAL Africa at SALDRU at the University of Cape Town 

J-PAL has been in South Africa for nearly 10 years now. We use the research methods that were pioneered by Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer locally.

Laura Poswell, Executive Director for J-PAL Africa at SALDRU at the University of Cape Town 

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

