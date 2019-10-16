Matric exams disrupted due to load shedding
Thousands of grade 12 learners sitting their Computer Applications Technology exams on Wednesday found the test disrupted by load shedding.
The Western Cape Education Department says 36 out of the 274 centres writing the Computer Applications Technology exams were affected.
Obviously it's quite traumatic and they are stressed enough as it is and now to have this happen is quite disappointing.Bronagh Hammond, Director of communications - Western Cape Education Department
They've worked 12 years to get to this point and for their first exam to start off like this is unfortunate.Bronagh Hammond, Director of communications - Western Cape Education Department
Protocol requires that no learner leaves the examination venue should the electricity cut out, says Hammond.
When the electricity goes off, learners are quarantined in that exam room.Bronagh Hammond, Director of communications - Western Cape Education Department
This paper automatically saves the work that has been done.Bronagh Hammond, Director of communications - Western Cape Education Department
Early on Wednesday Eskom said that the load shedding was necessary due to a shortage of capacity.
Listen to the full interview below:
