'We need R1.7-trillion to put Eskom on a healthy footing'
Just how is beleagured Eskom going to dig itself out of its black hole?
Energy experts have been citing some frightening figures - Mining and Energy Advisory partner Ted Blom says government will need R1.7-trillion to fix the problems at the power utility.
Blom notes that while Eskom has acknowledged it owes at least R450-billion in long-term debt, this figure does not take into account a number of costs.
The power utility announced on Wednesday it will be implementing Stage 2 load shedding due to capacity shortage.
RELATED: Eskom is using load shedding as bargaining chip to get more money, says DA
Eskom has gone on record and said they will open 14 new coal stations, but they have not factored in the costs in their statements.Ted Blom, Partner - Mining & Energy Advisers
We need R1.7-trillion to put Eskom on a healthy footing. This thing is holding the South African economy to ransom.Ted Blom, Partner - Mining & Energy Advisers
Blom says Treasury has admitted it does not have R1.7 trillion.
If Treasury has not got it we have to decide if we are going to limp with Eskom for the next 50 years or are we going to fix this immediately and create the 3 million jobs that Eskom has shed.Ted Blom, Partner - Mining & Energy Advisers
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
DA CEO Paul Boughey resigns
In his resignation letter, Boughey - who had been CEO for the DA for five years - said that he had reached an agreement with the party in principle to resign.Read More
Nicholas Ninow sentenced to life
Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the sentence in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday.Read More
Why the city is planning to lease Cape Town Stadium for R100
Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Nielsen explains why the stadium will be leased to a municipal body for the meagre amount.Read More
[WATCH] Thief snatches cellphone from driver's car window along Voortrekker Road
A bold crook grabs the cellphone of an unsuspecting motorist while he is waiting for the traffic lights to turn green.Read More
Nicholas Ninow has not shown remorse at all, says state prosecutor
Sentencing proceedings for the convicted child rapist are continuing in the Gauteng High Court.Read More
WC Rental Tribunal says it doesn't take sides in tenant-landlord disputes
A Cape housing official insists that the tribunal is impartial when dealing with complaints involving agents, landlords and tenants.Read More
Vacant NPA posts a deliberate attempt to stifle prosecutions, says Scopa chair
The NPA has vacancies for 700 prosecutors which have been attributed to budgetary constraints by prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi.Read More
Eskom: Broken conveyor belt at Medupi could be fixed by next week
Chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer says technicians are investigating the cause of a conveyor-belt failure over the weekend.Read More
Construction sector records highest number of employees facing retrenchment
CCMA acting national commissioner William Thomson gives the lowdown on report for 2018/1019 financial year.Read More
Matric exams disrupted due to load shedding
The Western Cape Education Department says 36 out of the 274 centres writing Computer Applications Technology were affected.Read More