Hit dating reality show to feature first gay farmer on Thursday

17 October 2019 10:20 AM
by
Tags:
boer soek n vrou
Damian
same-sex relationships
'Boer Soek 'n Vrou' producer Roelof Storm explains why it took twelve seasons to feature a farmer looking for a same-sex soulmate.

kykNET's popular reality dating show "Boer Soek 'n Vrou" is breaking new ground on Thursday - it's set to feature a gay farmer for the first time.

37-year-old Damian from Bapsfontein is looking for a male soulmate.

I think we're all just people looking for love, whether it's male or female. We're all just looking for a place in the sun.

Damian, 'Boer Soek n Vrou' contestant

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto asks a producer on the show why it's taken twelve seasons to get to this point?

Roelof Storm says they'd been wanting to feature a same-sex scenario for some time and when Damian popped up they grabbed the opportunity.

Luckily the powers that be agreed that it's about high time and even if we as producers had yearned for this for a long time, there was never a candidate who was truly looking for love before Damian... We are against fabricating a love story.

Roelof Storm, Producer - Boer Soek 'n Vrou

Storm says Damian is the real hero for being prepared to put his story on national television and although there has been some backlash on social media, the response to the news has been largely positive.

There was never a candidate before Damian so the real hero here is Damian who had the courage to be out and proud, who came forward and said 'I'm looking for love, will you help me', despite the traditional backlash from the traditionally conservative farming community.

Roelof Storm, Producer - Boer Soek 'n Vrou

It gave me so much hope to witness all the mothers of the gay sons who came out and supported Damian for the rights and the dignity of their own sons.

Roelof Storm, Producer - Boer Soek 'n Vrou

"Boer Soek n Vrou" airs on kykNET DStv channel 144 at 8pm.

For more on what to expect from "Boer Soek n Vrou" (en een man), take a listen:


