Hit dating reality show to feature first gay farmer on Thursday
kykNET's popular reality dating show "Boer Soek 'n Vrou" is breaking new ground on Thursday - it's set to feature a gay farmer for the first time.
37-year-old Damian from Bapsfontein is looking for a male soulmate.
I think we're all just people looking for love, whether it's male or female. We're all just looking for a place in the sun.Damian, 'Boer Soek n Vrou' contestant
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto asks a producer on the show why it's taken twelve seasons to get to this point?
Roelof Storm says they'd been wanting to feature a same-sex scenario for some time and when Damian popped up they grabbed the opportunity.
Luckily the powers that be agreed that it's about high time and even if we as producers had yearned for this for a long time, there was never a candidate who was truly looking for love before Damian... We are against fabricating a love story.Roelof Storm, Producer - Boer Soek 'n Vrou
Storm says Damian is the real hero for being prepared to put his story on national television and although there has been some backlash on social media, the response to the news has been largely positive.
There was never a candidate before Damian so the real hero here is Damian who had the courage to be out and proud, who came forward and said 'I'm looking for love, will you help me', despite the traditional backlash from the traditionally conservative farming community.Roelof Storm, Producer - Boer Soek 'n Vrou
It gave me so much hope to witness all the mothers of the gay sons who came out and supported Damian for the rights and the dignity of their own sons.Roelof Storm, Producer - Boer Soek 'n Vrou
"Boer Soek n Vrou" airs on kykNET DStv channel 144 at 8pm.
For more on what to expect from "Boer Soek n Vrou" (en een man), take a listen:
More from Entertainment
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
[LISTEN] Rapper-turned-farmer Mo' Molemi: What makes him tick?
The former Morafe member on the memory of Motswako 'king' HHP, the lure of agriculture and his generation's responsibility to SA.Read More
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell
The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”.Read More
Ferguson Films: Allegations by Vatiswa Ndara a ploy to tarnish our reputation
On Wednesday, the company released a statement addressing some of the allegations made by Vatiswa Ndara in her open letter.Read More
Actors are told 'take it or leave it', says former 'Isidingo' star
Actor and chairman of the SA Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain, describes the conditions faced by actors in the film and TV space.Read More
[VIDEO] Doggy sings and plays piano, as his toddler 'sister' dances
Rescue pooch Buddy Mercury and his little sis rock out as dad films adorable video.Read More
Underpaid and overworked - More of SA's top actors bemoan 'modern-day slavery'
Some of the country's finest acting talents have spoken out against unfair practices in the industry in support of Vatiswa Ndara.Read More
My dad’s life was cut short. A big part of it was money - RJ Benjamin
Bruce Whitfield interviews RJ Benjamin about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Local artists collaborate to create Afro-pop anthem for women 'Wolf at Night'
The song is the result of a collaboration between multiple artists with one message in mind: women are divinely magical.Read More
Anti-apartheid activist Imam Haron to be honoured
Director Basil Appollis says 'The Iman and Us' show will be at the Artscape Theatre on 11 and 12 October.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.Read More
'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop
Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
[WATCH] Irish prankster sends a message to his mates from the grave
Shay Bradley's dying wish was to play a recorded message from his grave and his daughter Andrea obliged.Read More
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)
Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger.Read More
The warning signs of parental alienation
Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’Read More
Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity
The heart doctor explains how obesity can negatively impact on people's health.Read More
3 tips to avoid viruses on your phone
Beware of downloading little-known free apps as they may harbour viruses and malware says tech expert Alistair Fairweather.Read More
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais.Read More
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society
When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers.Read More