Guests
Dr Alanna Rebelo - Postdoctoral Researcher at Stellenbosch University's Department of Conservation Ecology & Entomology
Tomorrow at 07:07
DA Elective Conference
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Tomorrow at 07:22
Eskom:Jabu Mabuza Media Briefing-Audio
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karla Pretorius - Netballer
Tomorrow at 08:25
International Champagne Day 2019
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Amine Ghanem - Moët & Chandon Winemaker
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers your questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:33
INTERVIEW: Prof Athol Williams on leaving Bain and Co.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams - Award-Winning Poet, Scholar, Strategy Advisor And Entrepreneur at Read to Rise (NGO)
Tomorrow at 11:05
Augmented and virtual reality - the future drug of choice
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Tomorrow at 11:32
Good clean fun at the Mindful Drinking Fest this Sunday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sean O'Connor - Festival Director - Mindful Drinking Festival
Tomorrow at 11:45
The Finance Week That Was
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - Associate Editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Construction sector records highest number of employees facing retrenchment

17 October 2019 9:28 AM
by
Tags:
Mining
CCMA
Jobs
Retrenchment
Construction
CCMA acting national commissioner William Thomson gives the lowdown on report for 2018/1019 financial year.

The economic outlook is bleak and labour experts continue to warn of an increasing number of retrenchments.

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration's (CCMA) acting national commissioner William Thomson speaks to Refiloe Moloto about the cases it's handled in the 2018/2019 financial year.

He says almost 200,000 cases were referred to the commission last year. Out of the 38 000 large-scale potential retrenchment processes it dealt with through its discretionary job-saving strategy it managed to save 15 787 (41%) of those jobs.

RELATED: Be familiar with the rules before approaching CCMA, says lawyer

There were around 38 588 cases that were referred in the past year and the CCMA managed to successfully facilitate with the employees and unions.

William Thomson, Acting National Commissioner - CCMA

Thomson details the three biggest referring sectors to the CCMA.

Construction with just over 3500, mining with just over 3000 and metal with nearly 2000 and the CCMA has been playing an active role in trying to facilitate those cases.

William Thomson, Acting National Commissioner - CCMA

For more on small- and large-scale retrenchments, listen below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


Share this:
