Construction sector records highest number of employees facing retrenchment
The economic outlook is bleak and labour experts continue to warn of an increasing number of retrenchments.
The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration's (CCMA) acting national commissioner William Thomson speaks to Refiloe Moloto about the cases it's handled in the 2018/2019 financial year.
He says almost 200,000 cases were referred to the commission last year. Out of the 38 000 large-scale potential retrenchment processes it dealt with through its discretionary job-saving strategy it managed to save 15 787 (41%) of those jobs.
There were around 38 588 cases that were referred in the past year and the CCMA managed to successfully facilitate with the employees and unions.William Thomson, Acting National Commissioner - CCMA
Thomson details the three biggest referring sectors to the CCMA.
Construction with just over 3500, mining with just over 3000 and metal with nearly 2000 and the CCMA has been playing an active role in trying to facilitate those cases.William Thomson, Acting National Commissioner - CCMA
For more on small- and large-scale retrenchments, listen below:
