Vacant NPA posts a deliberate attempt to stifle prosecutions, says Scopa chair

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needs to restore its institutional integrity and functionality in order for it to see more successful prosecutions.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the unfilled vacancies at the NPA were part of an attempt to destabilised crime-fighting agencies.

The NPA currently has vacancies for 700 prosecutors, that's a deliberate attempt to stifle the work there. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

The NPA and the Special Investigating Authority (SIU) appeared before Scopa to present their annual reports on Tuesday.

Hlengwa says he expects the head of prosecutions Shamila Batohi to turn things around at the NPA.

According to Hlengwa, the SIU, Hawks, NPA and the judiciary all need to be taken to task in order to restore public trust in the criminal justice system.

Our expectation of the new leadership is to make sure that they turn things around. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

ON ESKOM:

Hlengwa also commented on the Eskom crisis, claiming that the design flaws at the new power stations were contributing to load shedding and maintenance woes.

The fundamental issues, so far as Medupi and Kusile are concerned, is that these projects were not planned properly. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

The issue is less about maintenance and more about the fact that they are fixing defects of design and those spill over onto maintenance issues. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Chairperson of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts

Listen to the full discussion on Today Kieno Kammies: