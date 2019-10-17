Eskom: Broken conveyor belt at Medupi could be fixed by next week

South Africans will most likely endure load shedding for the rest of the week due to a shortage of generating capacity at Eskom.

RELATED: 'We need R1.7-trillion to put Eskom on a healthy footing'

The power utility says load shedding was triggered by generators that went down due to boiler tube leaks and the failure of a conveyor belt supplying Medupi power station with coal.

Eskom's chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer says the conveyor system at Medupi could be back in operation by the end of next week.

Medupi contributes to 8% of Eskom's total grid, Oberholzer explains.

RELATED: Load shedding may continue for the rest of the week - Eskom COO

He says technicians are investigating the cause of the conveyor system failure at the relatively new power station.

The team is investigating the root cause of the failure. Jan Oberholzer, Chief operating officer - Eskom

It [Medupi] is new. What happened was not supposed to happen. Jan Oberholzer, Chief operating officer - Eskom

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: