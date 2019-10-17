DA will head to court to ensure Bobani no-confidence vote goes ahead - Trollip
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will approach the courts to force a no-confidence motion against Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) Mayor Mongameli Bobani to go ahead.
A council meeting at which Bobani was meant to face a motion of no confidence was cancelled at the last minute on Thursday morning.
RELATED: 'If it was up to the Patriotic Alliance, Bobani would be out'
Council Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya cancelled the meeting, citing imminent security threats against councillors.
Mafaya claims she had been warned by police of a safety threat, however, police have rubbished the claims.
The DA's Athol Trollip says the speaker was clearly lying in an attempt to stop the motion from going ahead.
The Speaker, councillor Buyelwa Mafaya, lied. It's quite clear now that we've seen the statement from the SA Police Service.Athol Trollip, DA leader in Nelson Mandela Bay
We've initiated a legal intervention because the speaker does not have discretion with regard to this meeting.Athol Trollip, DA leader in Nelson Mandela Bay
We are going to interdict the speaker to call another council meeting and provide the necessary security.Athol Trollip, DA leader in Nelson Mandela Bay
Trollip says councillors still gathered outside the council chamber on Thursday morning and were obstructed from entering.
All the DA, ACDP [African Christian Democratic Party] and Cope (Congress of the People] councillors arrived on time.Athol Trollip, DA leader in Nelson Mandela Bay
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
This article first appeared on 702 : DA will head to court to ensure Bobani no-confidence vote goes ahead - Trollip
