Nicholas Ninow has not shown remorse at all, says state prosecutor

Sentencing proceedings in the case of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow are still underway in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Ninow sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in 2018.

On Wednesday Ninow broke down on the stand, apologising to his family and reciting a poem to the young rape survivor.

Testifying in mitigation, Ninow's grandmother Pauline Gericke said there is another side to her grandson, calling him "a protective person".

State prosecutor Grace Ngubane says Ninow entered a guilty plea only because he was being realistic.

The accused has not shown remorse. When one considers what the accused gave before this court, it wasn't remorse at all and the state was left with no option but to call the victim to debunk his version. Grace Ngubane, State prosecutor

