Eskom management inept says Sasmef, Cosatu calls for board's removal
SA Small and Medium Enterprise Forum (Sasmef) president Tebogo Kaas says load shedding has exposed the ineptness of Eskom managers, warning that recurring blackouts may affect South Africa's credit rating, investment opportunities and GDP.
Eskom said it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding again on Thursday from 9am to 11pm.
Explaining just how costly this is, Kaas says it must be very hard for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sell South Africa as an investment destination when the country is facing power cuts.
It is certainly something that has exposed the ineptness of those managing Eskom. They are failing South Africa and think something drastic has to be done about it.Tebogo Kaas, President - SA Small and Medium Enterprise Forum
With Moody's rating action expected in November, Kaas says the agency will be hard pressed to maintain an investment grade for South Africa.
I think this load shedding surely will be the final straw that broke the camel's back, or so they say.Tebogo Kaas, President - SA Small and Medium Enterprise Forum
Meanwhile the Congress for South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling for the power utility's board to be removed.
First deputy president Mike Shingange says even the members have no confidence left in themselves.
When they were asked how they were going to turn around the situation at Eskom, the only thing they could say was for South Africa to pray for them. So we can't want to keep people who do not have confidence.Mike Shingange, First deputy president - Cosatu
We're supposed to be on what is called the 'New Dawn' and a 'New Dawn' is supposed to be characterised by accountability and efficiency.Mike Shingange, First deputy president - Cosatu
This article first appeared on 702 : Eskom management inept says Sasmef, Cosatu calls for board's removal
