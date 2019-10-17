Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal

17 October 2019 2:32 PM
by
Tags:
Brexit
Northern Ireland
EU Brexit
Brexit deal
British PM Boris Johnson
Democratic Unionist Party DUP
EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit.

A Brexit deal has been agreed between UK and EU negotiating teams ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, but it still needs the approval of the UK and European parliaments.

Nonetheless British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted "now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday, so we can move on to other priorities."

RELATED: Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain

EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the next few days will be crucial.

Of course it has to be agreed by the European Union, it also has to be agreed by the British Parliament.

Gavin Grey, EWN UK correspondent

If the deal is to pass by the deadline of 31 October it also needs the buy-in of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The party said earlier it does not support the agreement and as Grey explains, this resistance is due to Northern Ireland being treated differently in some ways to the rest of the UK in the proposals.

The prime minister is risking that he can talk this small political party around and put pressure on them, saying the EU agrees, we agree, so we think you should as well.

Gavin Grey, EWN UK correspondent

For more on the latest developments around Brexit, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal


