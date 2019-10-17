A Brexit deal has been agreed between UK and EU negotiating teams ahead of a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, but it still needs the approval of the UK and European parliaments.

Nonetheless British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted "now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday, so we can move on to other priorities."

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl pic.twitter.com/etNQNeIfgw — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

RELATED: Brexit mess is only going to get worse - Lord Peter Hain

EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey says the next few days will be crucial.

Of course it has to be agreed by the European Union, it also has to be agreed by the British Parliament. Gavin Grey, EWN UK correspondent

If the deal is to pass by the deadline of 31 October it also needs the buy-in of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The party said earlier it does not support the agreement and as Grey explains, this resistance is due to Northern Ireland being treated differently in some ways to the rest of the UK in the proposals.

The prime minister is risking that he can talk this small political party around and put pressure on them, saying the EU agrees, we agree, so we think you should as well. Gavin Grey, EWN UK correspondent

For more on the latest developments around Brexit, take a listen:

This article first appeared on 702 : Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal