[WATCH] Thief snatches cellphone from driver's car window along Voortrekker Road

A video has emerged on social media showing a Cape Town motorist as he is swiftly robbed of his cellphone while at an intersection along Voortrekker Road.

In the video, posted on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the robber can be seen grabbing the driver's cellphone through the open car window and running away into a parking area.

The driver gets out of the car but is unable to chase after the thief after he realises that he forgot to put his handbrake up.

A second video posted by a Twitter user shows the assailant later re-emerging and jumping into a minibus taxi.

According to IOL reports, the criminal has subsequently been arrested by Cape law enforcement.