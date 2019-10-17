[WATCH] Thief snatches cellphone from driver's car window along Voortrekker Road
A video has emerged on social media showing a Cape Town motorist as he is swiftly robbed of his cellphone while at an intersection along Voortrekker Road.
In the video, posted on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, the robber can be seen grabbing the driver's cellphone through the open car window and running away into a parking area.
The driver gets out of the car but is unable to chase after the thief after he realises that he forgot to put his handbrake up.
A second video posted by a Twitter user shows the assailant later re-emerging and jumping into a minibus taxi.
According to IOL reports, the criminal has subsequently been arrested by Cape law enforcement.
Second part of that video. pic.twitter.com/a3dzyjN8jX— Nivan (@KopboyCPT) October 17, 2019
