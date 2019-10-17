Streaming issues? Report here
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money. 17 October 2019 2:43 PM
'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table' Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 October 2019 1:51 PM
Hit dating reality show to feature first gay farmer on Thursday 'Boer Soek 'n Vrou' producer Roelof Storm explains why it took twelve seasons to feature a farmer looking for a same-sex soulmate. 17 October 2019 10:20 AM
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money. 17 October 2019 2:43 PM
Eskom management inept says Sasmef, Cosatu calls for board's removal Sasmef president Tebogo Kaas calculates cost of rolling blackouts, while union's Mike Shingange says Eskom board must go. 17 October 2019 1:57 PM
'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table' Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 October 2019 1:51 PM
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process

17 October 2019 2:43 PM
by
Tags:
Divorce
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.

Divorce is potentially catastrophic for your finances.

The whole process - particularly when hostile - is usually hellishly expensive.

The huge emotional impact of a divorce invariably makes for terrible financial choices.

Divorce is one of the most financially damaging events that happen to people.

Did you know?

  • The average age of divorcees in South Africa is 38 for women and 42 for men.

  • Most divorces in South Africa occur between the fifth and ninth year of marriage.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance expert (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram for pointers on how to do it right.

For his detailed advice, listen to the interview in the audio below (or scroll down for quotes from it).

Divorce makes you poorer than you were.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

The non-breadwinning partner must make sure what the divorce pay-out means every month.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Don’t make any large financial commitments for at least a year after your divorce.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Whenever you have war; both parties lose.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process


