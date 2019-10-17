Convicted child rapist Nicols Ninow has been sentenced to life for child rape.

Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the sentence in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday.

Ninow sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in 2018.

He will now serve a further five-year sentence for the possession of drugs and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

Women & Men Against Child Abuse founding director Miranda Jordan says the organisation is "extremely pleased" about the life sentence.

There was absolutely no reason for the judge to deviate form the minimum sentence of life for child rape. Miranda Jordan, Founding director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

The fact that the judge had listened to what happened to Ninow, listened to his background and what he had said in mitigation of sentence.... that there was no real substantial reason in any way to deviate. Miranda Jordan, Founding director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse

Meanwhile Not In My Name general secretary Themba Masango says they are relieved by the judgment.

I think we can truly say this is a judgment that will go down in history and every South African will say this is exactly what was supposed to happen. Themba Masango, General secretary - Not In My Name

Click on the link below to hear Jordan's response...

This article first appeared on 702 : Nicholas Ninow sentenced to life