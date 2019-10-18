DA Fedex chair candidates are a step backwards for the party, says analyst

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga says the Democratic Alliance has been battling with the issue of race and how to position itself. The candidates for the new federal council chairperson are not going to help the party navigate these issues, he adds.

Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are vying for this top spot and party members will vote over the weekend to fill the position.

The new federal chair will replace James Selfe who has been at the helm of the Federal Council for close to two decades.

Those are people who have been there and I don't think they really show a good breath of fresh air. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

RELATED: Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party

It is all white people and it is quite worrying sometimes, you don't see what should reflect the actual debate in the DA and for me, it almost feels like a step back. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

There seem to be people who want to reground the DA back to satisfy its traditional constituency, Mathekga adds.

There are great black women in the DA who could actually help this party. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

The problem is the DA will never grow. It has to reach out to newer constituencies and come up with new messages in order to embrace growth. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

Mathekga says what the country will see over the weekend is just the beginning of regrounding the DA.

I think it is over with Mmusi Maimane it is just a question of when. The issue here is how do they replace him. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

Listen to the full interview below...