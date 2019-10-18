DA Fedex chair candidates are a step backwards for the party, says analyst
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga says the Democratic Alliance has been battling with the issue of race and how to position itself. The candidates for the new federal council chairperson are not going to help the party navigate these issues, he adds.
Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are vying for this top spot and party members will vote over the weekend to fill the position.
The new federal chair will replace James Selfe who has been at the helm of the Federal Council for close to two decades.
Those are people who have been there and I don't think they really show a good breath of fresh air.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author
RELATED: Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party
It is all white people and it is quite worrying sometimes, you don't see what should reflect the actual debate in the DA and for me, it almost feels like a step back.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author
There seem to be people who want to reground the DA back to satisfy its traditional constituency, Mathekga adds.
There are great black women in the DA who could actually help this party.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author
The problem is the DA will never grow. It has to reach out to newer constituencies and come up with new messages in order to embrace growth.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author
Mathekga says what the country will see over the weekend is just the beginning of regrounding the DA.
I think it is over with Mmusi Maimane it is just a question of when. The issue here is how do they replace him.Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Politics
Mkhwebane says some remedial actions and report findings are being ignored
The public protector has briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance.Read More
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding'
Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards.Read More
'Person who fills Fedex chair post must be on same wavelength as DA leader'
Former Democratic Alliance leader Douglas Gibson weighs in on this weekend's upcoming elective conference.Read More
DA CEO Paul Boughey resigns
In his resignation letter, Boughey - who had been CEO for the DA for five years - said that he had reached an agreement with the party in principle to resign.Read More
Nicholas Ninow sentenced to life
Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the sentence in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday.Read More
Eskom management inept says Sasmef, Cosatu calls for board's removal
Sasmef president Tebogo Kaas calculates cost of rolling blackouts, while union's Mike Shingange says Eskom board must go.Read More
Nicholas Ninow has not shown remorse at all, says state prosecutor
Sentencing proceedings for the convicted child rapist are continuing in the Gauteng High Court.Read More
DA will head to court to ensure Bobani no-confidence vote goes ahead - Trollip
Opposition parties led by the DA in NMB plan to file a court interdict to ensure that the motion of no confidence is heard.Read More
End-of-year ritual resulted in the fatal stabbing of a grade 11 pupil, says MEC
The Pietermaritzburg pupil died in his mother's arms on Tuesday.Read More
'Candidates gunning for top DA post should only campaign internally'
Party federal council elections presiding officer Desree van der Walt says its all systems go for this weekend's elections.Read More