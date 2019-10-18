Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
What you need to know about cancer screening
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Michael Herbst - Head of Health at CANSA
Tomorrow at 07:10
DA Federal Chairperson Elections
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science at the University of South Africa
Tomorrow at 07:45
TKO: Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Matthew Mpete - Sports Editor at Daily Sun and Sunday Sun
Tomorrow at 08:10
Integrated Resource Plan clarifies South Africa's energy future
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:21
Mozambican general election
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Adv. Sipho Mantula - Researcher with the Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa at Unisa
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kathryn Frew - Director of the Cape Town International Boat Show
Tomorrow at 09:05
Mpumi2020 Campaign
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mpumelelo Mhlongo - Athlete
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring journalist with Bizcommunity.com
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit. 17 October 2019 2:32 PM
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo? John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo... 15 October 2019 4:48 PM
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect. 15 October 2019 3:33 PM
View all World
Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award. 18 October 2019 8:51 AM
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
View all Sport
Mkhwebane says some remedial actions and report findings are being ignored The public protector has briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance. 18 October 2019 2:28 PM
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding' Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards. 18 October 2019 1:34 PM
'Person who fills Fedex chair post must be on same wavelength as DA leader' Former Democratic Alliance leader Douglas Gibson weighs in on this weekend's upcoming elective conference. 18 October 2019 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Eskom distributed less electricity in Aug 2019 than at any time since Feb 2009 “It’s a total mess! What used to be so simple has become a very complicated exercise,” says coal analyst Xavier Prevost. 17 October 2019 9:33 AM
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 16 October 2019 2:51 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
View all Opinion
Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC The relatively new CAA number plates are about to run out, explains Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 18 October 2019 4:22 PM
CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city Taxi drivers have been causing disruptions this week in protest against warrants issued in an operation by the City of Cape Town. 18 October 2019 3:54 PM
Ramaphosa visits Inanda police station in KZN Recent crime statistics show that the police station has the highest number of sexually related crimes in the country. 18 October 2019 2:23 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019 Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 18 October 2019 5:06 PM
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money. 17 October 2019 2:43 PM
'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table' Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 October 2019 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Analyst Chris Yelland gives Mantashe's energy plan a thumbs up Government's new energy plan has been announced as the country deals with load shedding caused by Eskom's low generating capacity. 18 October 2019 4:54 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding' Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards. 18 October 2019 1:34 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration

18 October 2019 8:51 AM
by
Tags:
Caster Semenya
Sports
Netball
SA Sports Awards
women in sports
Karla Pretorius
Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award.

Netball star Karla Pretorius says her nomination for the SA Sports Star of the Year award is great for netball in South Africa.

Pretorius together with swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker and Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana will be vying for the high accolade which will be awarded on 10 November.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Pretorius says she is honoured to be named alongside the other great athletes.

Female sports and male sports is a struggle in the whole world. We train as hard as men and sometimes have to juggle between work and being parents.

Karla Pretorius, Netballer

I feel like what we did well as women in sports is the way we grabbed on to this challenge and really tried to make sure males and females are equal.

Karla Pretorius, Netballer

Pretorius says Caster Semenya is one of the people that inspire her.

The reigning 800m Olympic champion was nominated in the Sportswomen of the Year category alongside Pretorius and Schoenmaker.

I like Caster Semenya even though people try to hold her back she just goes forward and stronger. She is an inspiration.

Karla Pretorius, Netballer

Listen to the full interview below...


18 October 2019 8:51 AM
by
Tags:
Caster Semenya
Sports
Netball
SA Sports Awards
women in sports
Karla Pretorius

More from Sport

eulicidjpg

There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes

14 October 2019 5:05 PM

Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rassie-erasmusjpg

Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige

14 October 2019 4:38 PM

The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180916berlingif

Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark

11 October 2019 5:50 PM

Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

typhoon-hagibispng

Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958

11 October 2019 2:04 PM

Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190116-federer-edjpg

Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets

10 October 2019 2:41 PM

The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191004siyagif

Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China

10 October 2019 1:17 PM

Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blue-bulls-twitterjpg

SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team

9 October 2019 5:02 PM

If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191008 Damian Willemse Boks

Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory

8 October 2019 2:07 PM

South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140714-Ryan-Stramrood.jpg

Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker

7 October 2019 3:37 PM

Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rugbyjpg

Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy

4 October 2019 1:50 PM

South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city

Local

'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted'

Opinion

Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane: Personal cost order against me could threaten PP's independence

18 October 2019 6:22 PM

Battle for DA's future: Who will succeed James Selfe as fedco chair?

18 October 2019 6:18 PM

Saturday load shedding unavoidable, says Eskom as it confirms stage 1 cuts

18 October 2019 5:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA