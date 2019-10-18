Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration

Netball star Karla Pretorius says her nomination for the SA Sports Star of the Year award is great for netball in South Africa.

Pretorius together with swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker and Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana will be vying for the high accolade which will be awarded on 10 November.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Pretorius says she is honoured to be named alongside the other great athletes.

Female sports and male sports is a struggle in the whole world. We train as hard as men and sometimes have to juggle between work and being parents. Karla Pretorius, Netballer

I feel like what we did well as women in sports is the way we grabbed on to this challenge and really tried to make sure males and females are equal. Karla Pretorius, Netballer

Pretorius says Caster Semenya is one of the people that inspire her.

The reigning 800m Olympic champion was nominated in the Sportswomen of the Year category alongside Pretorius and Schoenmaker.

I like Caster Semenya even though people try to hold her back she just goes forward and stronger. She is an inspiration. Karla Pretorius, Netballer

Listen to the full interview below...