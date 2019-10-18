Aviation body re-issues CemAir operating certificates
The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacca) has re-issued two CemAir operating certificates.
The two certificates pave the way for CemAir to conduct operations under Part 121 and Part 135 of the civil aviation regulations.
Sacca executive for corporate services Phindiwe Gwebu tells Kieno Kammies that the part 135 approval allows the airline to conduct commercial air transport operations with an aircraft that can carry up to a maximum of 19 passengers.
The airline’s operations were suspended in December last year over its maintenance programme.
The concerns we had were related to the systemic deficiencies within the airline's maintenance programme.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
We were not happy with how they were demonstrating to us as the authority on how well they are maintaining the fleet and that posed a danger to the flying community.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Gwebu says they were not satisfied with the credentials of the personnel the airline had appointed to handle the maintenance of flights.
When applying for the two approvals, they had to give us an assurance that all the loopholes have been properly closed.Phindiwe Gwebu, Executive for corporate services - South African Civil Aviation Authority
Listen to the full interview below...
