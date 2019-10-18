Nukes definitely part of new approved resource plan, says Minerals and Energy DG

Cabinet has approved the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019.

Briefing the media on Friday, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said the approval of the IRP will bring the much-needed certainty to a critical area of the economy.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mineral Resources and Energy department director-general Thabani Zulu says nuclear is part of the approved plans.

The approach that the government has always adopted when it comes to the nuclear programme is to do it at a cost and a pace that is affordable to the state. Thabani Zulu, Director-general, Mineral Resources and Energy department

Doing a nuclear programme is expensive at commissioning and decommissioning. Thabani Zulu, Director-general, Mineral Resources and Energy department

Zulu says the cheapest mode of delivering electricity to the country is via nuclear.

Government is doing this exercise of ensuring we supply the most important service to our people in a very diversified methodology. Thabani Zulu, Director-general, Mineral Resources and Energy department

EE publishers energy expert and MD Chris Yelland say they welcome the blueprint for the future energy of the country.

Its been eight years in the making which is far too long but now we have it in place. Hopefully, it will bring certainty to the industry and the country. Chris Yelland, Energy expert and MD - EE Publishers

