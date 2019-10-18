City says it will re-evaluate R100 lease fee once CT Stadium brings in money

The City of Cape Town will lease the Cape Town Stadium for R100 a year to a municipal body created to operate and manage the site.

The City's mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos says it doesn't make sense to charge a market-related amount.

This, he says, is because the municipal entity is subsidised by the City.

The City of Cape Town subsidised the stadium. Therefore, if a market-related rental is charged, the municipal entity will use the proceeds of the subsidy to pay the market-related rental back to the city. Alderman James Vos, Mayco Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management

It does not make sense to charge a market-related rental if it is going to be paid back. Alderman James Vos, Mayco Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management

A nominal rental of R100 per annum was used. Alderman James Vos, Mayco Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management

He says the City will re-evaluate the rental amount once the stadium company establishes additional revenue streams such as an anchor tenant.

As the stadium company, which is a municipal entity, becomes less reliant on the city subsidy there is scope for the rent to move closer to a market-related rental. Alderman James Vos, Mayco Member for Economic Opportunities and Assets Management

