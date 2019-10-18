'Person who fills Fedex chair post must be on same wavelength as DA leader'
Democratic Alliance (DA) members will elect the party’s new federal council chairperson this weekend.
The party is expected to announce who will replace James Selfe who has been at the helm of the Federal Council for close to two decades.
Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are gunning for the top position.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the party's former federal council chairperson Douglas Gibson.
The DA lost 1.5% and five seats in Parliament and as a result, there are suggestions that leader Mmusi Maimane should resign.Douglas Gibson, Former federal council chairperson - DA
The African National Congress lost 19 seats and lost 10% of its support and no one suggested that Cyril Ramaphosa should take all the blame, he adds.
I think it is essential that the person who fills the federal council chairperson post should be on the same wavelength as the leader of the DA. It is impossible to have a federal council chairperson who undermines the party's leader.Douglas Gibson, Former federal council chairperson - DA
He says Zille who is a candidate, has experience in party matters.
But I think it will be very difficult for her to play second fiddle to a leader. And as far as Trollip is concerned, he has been known to be in the same wavelength as the leader.Douglas Gibson, Former federal council chairperson - DA
