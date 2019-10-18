'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding'
The Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says DA MP Natasha Mazzone was evidently right about load shedding speculation last month.
At the time, Mazzone said she had received “reliable information” that load shedding would return from the end of September and throughout October.
Eskom denied the claims that load shedding would make a comeback.
Now here we are, greeted by darkness once again, Mantshantsha remarks.
RELATED: Eskom: Broken conveyor belt at Medupi could be fixed by next week
Meanwhile, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe told Mantshantsha that the situation has not yet reached a crisis point.
Mantashe was briefing the media on the government's new energy mixed, known as the Integrated Resource Plan.
DA MP Natasha Mazzone said about a month ago to Eskom that 'we hear there's going to be load shedding'. Eskom said there's no such. It turns out she was right.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Gwede Mantashe says there's no crisis, there are [only] problems.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Hello darkness, my old friend, here we meet again.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit
Listen for more on The Finance Week That Was:
