Ramaphosa visits Inanda police station in KZN
President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited the Inanda Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal.
This follows the latest crime statistics which showed that the police station had the highest number of sexually related crimes in the country.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says part of the visit includes the launch of the district development model.
This model is about bringing all of government, whether it is local, provincial or national to work together in terms of development. At the police station he is again putting that model forward and demonstrating how tangibly it would work in various clusters.Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson
He is at the police station with the minister of police, minister of state security, as well as the minister of justice where they are looking at how government , working together, is able to intervene in these crimes reported in Inanda.Khusela Diko, Presidency spokesperson
This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa visits Inanda police station in KZN
