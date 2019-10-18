Mkhwebane says some remedial actions and report findings are being ignored

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has faced a number of challenges over her past three years in office, adding that her remedial actions and report findings are being ignored by some Cabinet members and sate organs.

Mkhwebane on Friday briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance.

She has told MPs that she achieved 72% of her performance targets in the 2018/19 financial year, up from 50% the previous year.

Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter Babalo Ndenze was there.

She told MPs that some of the challenges she is facing are that her remedial actions and report findings are being ignored, not just my members of the Cabinet, she also said that about 40 organs of state are also in the habit of ignoring her remedial actions. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

She also gave some positives to the committee in some cases which she refers to bread-and-butter issues like how she managed to help a Limpopo man's three-year struggle to access an amount of a quarter of a million...she mentioned a number of other similar cases. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Ndenze says Mkhwebane needs R110m over the next three years to fulfil her mandate.

For her to be able to fulfil her mandate properly, she says she needs R110m. She says just not operationally but she also needs money to be able to defend her office form this long list of court challenges. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

