Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views

Johnny Miller is known for using his camera to highlight social inequality around the world.

He's a multimedia activist, storyteller and a drone photographer.

Earlier this year, his pictures graced the cover of Time Magazine showing the stark difference between South Africa's rich and poor.

The Cape Town-based photographer's powerful photo series titled Unequal Scenes is what put his work into the spotlight.

In it, he captures a bird’s-eye view of inequality in places such as Joburg, Cape Town, Baltimore, Mumbai, Mexico City, Nairobi and more.

RELATED: Photographer shows Cape Town's inequality on the ground with aerial shots

The series began when Miller bought his first drone back in 2016 and shot aerial images showing the juxtaposition of Lake Michelle and Masiphumelele in the Mother City.

Miller says his passion is imaging with a social conscience.

I picked a camera for the first time when I was 30 years old. Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

I've been super fortunate as a photographer and as a small business owner as well. Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

I realised that a drone could change peoples' perspectives. Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

It was always intended to provoke a conversation on what it meant to live side-by-side like that. Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

Miller opened up about his work, drone technology and the harsh realities he depicts through his lens.

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Coach with Pippa Hudson: