Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views

Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
What you need to know about cancer screening
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Michael Herbst - Head of Health at CANSA
Tomorrow at 07:10
DA Federal Chairperson Elections
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science at the University of South Africa
Tomorrow at 07:45
TKO: Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Matthew Mpete - Sports Editor at Daily Sun and Sunday Sun
Tomorrow at 08:10
Integrated Resource Plan clarifies South Africa's energy future
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 08:21
Mozambican general election
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Adv. Sipho Mantula - Researcher with the Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa at Unisa
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Kathryn Frew - Director of the Cape Town International Boat Show
Tomorrow at 09:05
Mpumi2020 Campaign
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mpumelelo Mhlongo - Athlete
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring journalist with Bizcommunity.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit. 17 October 2019 2:32 PM
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo? John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo... 15 October 2019 4:48 PM
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect. 15 October 2019 3:33 PM
View all World
Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award. 18 October 2019 8:51 AM
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
View all Sport
Mkhwebane says some remedial actions and report findings are being ignored The public protector has briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance. 18 October 2019 2:28 PM
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding' Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards. 18 October 2019 1:34 PM
'Person who fills Fedex chair post must be on same wavelength as DA leader' Former Democratic Alliance leader Douglas Gibson weighs in on this weekend's upcoming elective conference. 18 October 2019 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Eskom distributed less electricity in Aug 2019 than at any time since Feb 2009 “It’s a total mess! What used to be so simple has become a very complicated exercise,” says coal analyst Xavier Prevost. 17 October 2019 9:33 AM
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 16 October 2019 2:51 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
View all Opinion
Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC The relatively new CAA number plates are about to run out, explains Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 18 October 2019 4:22 PM
CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city Taxi drivers have been causing disruptions this week in protest against warrants issued in an operation by the City of Cape Town. 18 October 2019 3:54 PM
Ramaphosa visits Inanda police station in KZN Recent crime statistics show that the police station has the highest number of sexually related crimes in the country. 18 October 2019 2:23 PM
View all Local
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani Switzerland 18 October 2019 6:39 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019 Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 18 October 2019 5:06 PM
Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money. 17 October 2019 2:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Analyst Chris Yelland gives Mantashe's energy plan a thumbs up Government's new energy plan has been announced as the country deals with load shedding caused by Eskom's low generating capacity. 18 October 2019 4:54 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding' Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards. 18 October 2019 1:34 PM
View all Business
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views

18 October 2019 2:46 PM
by
Tags:
Camera
images
drone photography
Johnny Miller
social activist
Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images.

Johnny Miller is known for using his camera to highlight social inequality around the world.

He's a multimedia activist, storyteller and a drone photographer.

Earlier this year, his pictures graced the cover of Time Magazine showing the stark difference between South Africa's rich and poor.

The Cape Town-based photographer's powerful photo series titled Unequal Scenes is what put his work into the spotlight.

In it, he captures a bird’s-eye view of inequality in places such as Joburg, Cape Town, Baltimore, Mumbai, Mexico City, Nairobi and more.

RELATED: Photographer shows Cape Town's inequality on the ground with aerial shots

The series began when Miller bought his first drone back in 2016 and shot aerial images showing the juxtaposition of Lake Michelle and Masiphumelele in the Mother City.

Miller says his passion is imaging with a social conscience.

I picked a camera for the first time when I was 30 years old.

Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

I've been super fortunate as a photographer and as a small business owner as well.

Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

I realised that a drone could change peoples' perspectives.

Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

It was always intended to provoke a conversation on what it meant to live side-by-side like that.

Johnny Miller, Multimedia activist

Miller opened up about his work, drone technology and the harsh realities he depicts through his lens.

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Coach with Pippa Hudson:

18 October 2019 2:46 PM
by
Tags:
Camera
images
drone photography
Johnny Miller
social activist

