Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC

The new Cape Town vehicle number plates starting with the letters CAA are expected to run out soon.

Replacing them will be new number plates with a combination of alpha and numeric characters followed by WC at the end.

For example: ABC 123 WC

This is similar to how vehicle number plates appear in the Eastern Cape and in Gauteng.

RELATED: Look out for the new CAA number plates on Cape Town roads

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says the upcoming "WC" number plate system will allow authorities room to produce 16-million number plates.

The current CAA number plate system can only produce 99,999 plates.

Madikizela says the changes will be published in the government gazette and opened for public comment next week.

CAA will now be replaced. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Transport MEC

We estimate that we have about three months before the CAA number plates run out. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Transport MEC

It's exactly how the Eastern Cape and Gauteng have done it. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Transport MEC

We believe that it's the best way to go. Bonginkosi Madikizela, Western Cape Transport MEC

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: