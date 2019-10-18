CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city
The City of Cape Town says traffic on multiple routes leading out of the CBD has been largely cleared.
Minibus taxis had blocked major routes, including the N2 highway at the M5, causing heavy delays for those leaving the city.
The city's mayco member for safety and security JP Smith says at least 23 taxis were towed away by traffic authorities on Friday afternoon.
Law enforcement has also been deployed to the CBD bus terminal where taxi drivers are reportedly attacking commuters who want to board Golden Arrow buses.
All roads have been cleared. Confirmed with traffic.JP Smith, MayCo member for safety and security
We towed 23 taxis.JP Smith, MayCo member for safety and security
There are also some attacks by taxi drivers on the commuters trying to board Golden Arrow buses.JP Smith, MayCo member for safety and security
Taxi drivers have been protesting against the issuing of warrants and the impounding of illegal operators.
They also caused disruptions in the CBD earlier this week, blocking the area around the station deck and smashing a number of Golden Arrow bus windows.
Listen for more updates on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
