'Anybody who shares the Bishops College sex video can be prosecuted'

Sharing explicit videos could land you in hot water, warns social media law expert Emma Sadleir (The Digital Law Company).

Her warning comes after an explicit video, allegedly of the Bishops College teacher accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour with students, was posted to a pornographic website and widely shared on social media.

Sadleir is the co-author of “Don't Film Yourself Having Sex and Other Legal Advice for The Age of Social Media”.

John Maytham interviewed her.

It’s not just the person who originally sent it… anyone who sent it can be prosecuted… Don’t think that there is safety in numbers. Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

Often, the intention is not to cause harm… it’s entertainment… Remind yourself, this is a human being… and it’s a criminal offence [to share the video] … Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

This has garnered the most extraordinary media attention… I’ve been amazed at how much traction the story has got. Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

I haven’t spoken to anybody this past week who hasn’t seen this video… Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company

What if this was your daughter? Emma Sadleir, social media law expert - The Digital Law Company