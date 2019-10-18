Analyst Chris Yelland gives Mantashe's energy plan a thumbs up

Energy analyst Chris Yelland says he approves of the long-awaited Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which maps out South Africa's proposed energy mix for the next 10 years.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe held a media briefing on Friday following Cabinet's approval of the IRP 2019.

Yelland says he's keen for a more diverse energy mix, including wind and solar.

I am very pleased with the mix proposed. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers

He explains that there is nothing new about the fact that the Koeberg nuclear power plant will be extended by another 20 years.

According to Yelland, the IRP will provide much-needed certainty and open the door for new generating capacity in the country.

I think that everybody is relieved that we finally have got an IRP in place, it's been a long time coming. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers

Listen to the analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: