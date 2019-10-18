Analyst Chris Yelland gives Mantashe's energy plan a thumbs up
Energy analyst Chris Yelland says he approves of the long-awaited Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which maps out South Africa's proposed energy mix for the next 10 years.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe held a media briefing on Friday following Cabinet's approval of the IRP 2019.
Yelland says he's keen for a more diverse energy mix, including wind and solar.
I am very pleased with the mix proposed.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers
He explains that there is nothing new about the fact that the Koeberg nuclear power plant will be extended by another 20 years.
RELATED: Nukes definItely part of new approved resource plan, says Minerals and Energy DG
According to Yelland, the IRP will provide much-needed certainty and open the door for new generating capacity in the country.
I think that everybody is relieved that we finally have got an IRP in place, it's been a long time coming.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers
Listen to the analysis on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
