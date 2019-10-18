Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani

The Shnit Short Film Festival started in Cape Town on Thursday and continues until the 27th of October 2019. Most of the screenings are at the Labia Theatre and the Bertha Movie House in Khayelitsha.

There will also be special screenings at the Kelvin Corner, 44 on Long.

Part of the festival is judging. John Maytham speaks to chair of the South African panel of judges Dr John Kani.

We're celebrating an incredible 10 years. The entries that were entered this year in South Africa, 37 of them, you feel like the standard has been taken to another level. Dr John Kani, Chair of South African panel of judges - Shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival

At the end, you think I would rather give the award to all of them at the same time, but you cant do. Dr John Kani, Chair of South African panel of judges - Shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival

The wonderful thing for me is that 19 of those 37 films have female directors. They have taken control of the industry. They are great storytellers, they show passion, they show warmth, they show depth and understanding. Dr John Kani, Chair of South African panel of judges - Shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival

These films have amazed me on the technical side, use of character interaction, cinematography... Dr John Kani, Chair of South African panel of judges - Shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival

