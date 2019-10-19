Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday, system 'remains under severe pressure'

Eskom's announced it is implementing stage 1 load shedding on Saturday from 9 am to 11pm, after three days of power cuts.

In a a statement, the power utility says "recovery efforts" are underway to fix coal handling issues at Medupi power station and to speed up the return of problematic units.

A meeting of the emergency command centre on Saturday will assess the situation for the rest of the weekend and next week.

RELATED: Load shedding may continue for the rest of the week - Eskom COO

Eskom says that by Sunday, it hopes to have recovered to the extent that South Africans will be able to watch the World Cup quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and Japan.

Check the current load shedding status here.