Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa
When he was born with amniotic band syndrome, Mpumelelo "Mpumi" Mhlongo was never expected to be able to walk.
The condition left him with a shorter right leg, a club foot, and several affected fingers
Mhlongo defied doctors' predictions when he took his first steps at the age of six and "has never looked back". Today he's a T44- division world-record breaking athlete who's preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.
As you get the call you realise, now is the time to shine.Mpumelelo "Mpumi" Mhlongo, Para-athlete and Paralympian
Most people only ever make something of themselves on their third attempt, so that's a 12-year journey you're looking at for an investment into ten seconds.Mpumelelo "Mpumi" Mhlongo, Para-athlete and Paralympian
The chemcial engineering PhD student explains that he was classified as a para-athlete only at university, after participating in able-bodied sports as a primary school kid before an injury slowed him down.
His Mpumi2020 campaign is aimed not only at documenting his journey to the Tokyo Paralympics and Olympics, but at changing the narrative of the disabled in Africa.
Being disabled in Africa is still known as a curse.Mpumelelo "Mpumi" Mhlongo, Para-athlete and Paralympian
We want to show the inspirational stories of the thought-to-be sub-class humans that live in Africa.Mpumelelo "Mpumi" Mhlongo, Para-athlete and Paralympian
Mpumi invites South Africans to share their stories of living with disabilities.
We've got some exciting things coming up with 'One in 80-million' - there are about 80-million people living with disability in Africa. In about six weeks from now, we are going to start sharing those stories.Mpumelelo "Mpumi" Mhlongo, Para-athlete and Paralympian
Find out more about the Mpumi2020 campaign on the website and follow #mpumi2020.
Listen to the inspirational conversation here:
More from Sport
Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration
Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award.Read More
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes
Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.Read More
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige
The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.Read More
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark
Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.Read More
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets
The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.Read More
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team
If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.Read More
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.Read More
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker
Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.Read More
More from Local
Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday, system 'remains under severe pressure'
Eskom says it hopes to keep the power on for Sunday's World Cup clash between Springboks and Japan.Read More
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani
SwitzerlandRead More
Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC
The relatively new CAA number plates are about to run out, explains Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city
Taxi drivers have been causing disruptions this week in protest against warrants issued in an operation by the City of Cape Town.Read More
Ramaphosa visits Inanda police station in KZN
Recent crime statistics show that the police station has the highest number of sexually related crimes in the country.Read More
[WARNING] Taxis blocking the N2 at the M5, causing heavy delays leaving the CBD
Expect heavy delays out of the City along all major routes.Read More
Nukes definately part of new approved resource plan, says Minerals and Energy DG
Director-General Thabani Zulu says the nuclear programme will be done at a cost and a pace that is affordable to the State.Read More
City says it will re-evaluate R100 lease fee once CT Stadium brings in money
Cape Town stadium will be leased to a municipal body that's subsidised by the city for R100 per annum.Read More
'No evidence suggests next fire season in Cape will be anything out of ordinary'
Stellenbosch University researcher Alanna Rebelo describes the factors involved in Cape Town fires and how residents can help.Read More
DA CEO Paul Boughey resigns
In his resignation letter, Boughey - who had been CEO for the DA for five years - said that he had reached an agreement with the party in principle to resign.Read More