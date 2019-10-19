Mozambique elections: Don't call for rushed results says analyst
The European Union's observer mission has raised concerns about irregularities and the use of state resources by the ruling Frelimo party in Tuesday's presidential, legislative and provincial elections in Mozambique. The mission said the campaign was marked by an unlevel playing field.
On the 33rd anniversary of former president Samora Machel's death, CapeTalk's Abongile Nzelenzele gets some insight from Advocate Sipho Mantula who is a researcher with the Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa at the University of South Africa (Unisa).
Mantula recaps the history between Frelimo and its civil war enemy-turned opposition party, Renamo.
He says considering the complexities of the country, it concerns him that international observers "parachute" in and with the rush to release a preliminary report, possibly give wrong signs.
We are in the stage of tallying and that's when it is a critical stage even for acceptance of the result.Advocate Sipho Mantula, Researcher - Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa at Unisa
We are also talking of the ghost voters' roll, where you have people who rise from the dead at this time... That's when we have a challenge in the trickling of results and their law allows them 15 days.Advocate Sipho Mantula, Researcher - Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa at Unisa
As the media we have to be conscious of not saying they need to announce the results quickly because you rush, you crush when you are an electoral body at this period.Advocate Sipho Mantula, Researcher - Institute for Dispute Resolution in Africa at Unisa
For more from advocate Mantula, listen here:
