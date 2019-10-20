SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'

Excitement and anticipation is building ahead of the Springbok showdown with hosts Japan in their World Cup Rugby quarterfinal match kicking off at 12.15 on Sunday.

The home side have earned the title of "giant killers" in this tournament, knocking out experienced teams like Ireland and of course South Africa will be looking to avenge their famous defeat to Japan in the 2015 World Cup.

🗣 Siya Kolisi: "This is not like any other Test match – it’s play-off time at the World Cup and we have prepared mentally for it."



On Weekend Breakfast on CapeTalk, Fantasy Rugby TV founder Andrew Howitt gives his prediction of how it will all go down.

He's confident the Boks will be heading for the semi-finals if they stick to their game play:

If they are just able to beat out the Japanese pack up front, maul them and just make sure the game doesn't become too open, but even if it did become too open the Boks would be able to match them with flair for flair in terms of the running game. Andrew Howitt, Founder - Fantasy Rugby TV

I think the Boks today will keep it in the forward, I don't think it will be too expansive. I think they know that they have Japan's number if they keep the ball in the maul, keep it in the scrum and win the penalties when they are on offer and kick the points when they are available. Andrew Howitt, Founder - Fantasy Rugby TV

And the score margin? While conceding that anything is possible, Howitt finally settled on a 13-point win for South Africa.

Zain also chats to Cecile Basson, producer of The Money Show, who arrived in Japan on an SAA flight filled with Springbok supporters.

It was quite cool to arrive here in Tokyo with a group of 200 Springbok supporters... Tonight we're going to sit there in a block and scream our hearts out for our guys. Cecile Basson, Producer - The Money Show

