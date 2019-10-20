Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
Transforming Meetings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren Davis - Clinical Psychologist and Organisational Development Specialist at ...
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Tomorrow at 10:08
Society losing valuable sleep due to constant phone message alerts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sarah Appleton - Lead researcher at the Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health at Flinders University
Tomorrow at 10:33
Your rights as a consumer when retailers are out of stock
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
What do South Africa's loyalty schemes offer to consumers?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - Founder and CEO of Truth
Tomorrow at 11:24
Checkers launches rewards scheme for customers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neil Schreuder - Head of Strategy and Innovation at Shoprite
Tomorrow at 11:32
Incorporating climate change into the MBA programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Ralph Hamann
No Items to show
Up Next: Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit. 17 October 2019 2:32 PM
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo? John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo... 15 October 2019 4:48 PM
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect. 15 October 2019 3:33 PM
View all World
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games. 19 October 2019 12:40 PM
Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award. 18 October 2019 8:51 AM
View all Sport
'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot. 20 October 2019 2:20 PM
Mozambique elections: Don't call for rushed results says analyst Adv. Sipho Mantula reflects on the history between civil war enemies Frelimo and Renamo, who faced off in Tuesday's ballot. 19 October 2019 3:14 PM
'Electing prominent person as Fedco chair will create more tensions within DA' Political scientist Prof. Dirk Kotzé weighs in on what is likely to emerge from opposition's weekend Federal Council meeting. 19 October 2019 10:48 AM
View all Politics
Eskom distributed less electricity in Aug 2019 than at any time since Feb 2009 “It’s a total mess! What used to be so simple has become a very complicated exercise,” says coal analyst Xavier Prevost. 17 October 2019 9:33 AM
Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 16 October 2019 2:51 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
View all Opinion
'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot. 20 October 2019 2:20 PM
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown! Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo. 20 October 2019 12:50 PM
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!' How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match. 20 October 2019 9:28 AM
View all Local
Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef On International Chefs Day the restaurateur shares advice for those starting out in the industry and for everyday cooks. 20 October 2019 10:59 AM
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani Switzerland 18 October 2019 6:53 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019 Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 18 October 2019 5:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Analyst Chris Yelland gives Mantashe's energy plan a thumbs up Government's new energy plan has been announced as the country deals with load shedding caused by Eskom's low generating capacity. 18 October 2019 4:54 PM
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images. 18 October 2019 2:46 PM
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding' Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards. 18 October 2019 1:34 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Reuben Riffel on being a successful businessman and award-winning chef

20 October 2019 10:59 AM
by
Tags:
Reuben Riffel
Reuben’s Restaurant
restaurant industry
On International Chefs Day the restaurateur shares advice for those starting out in the industry and for everyday cooks.

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and TV personality - Reuben Riffel has a lot on his plate, so to speak.

To mark International Chefs Day, CapeTalk's Zain Johnson speaks to the owner of Reuben's Restaurant about how he manages to combine being a businessman with being an award-winning chef.

The trick, says Riffel, is to learn to take a step back and start trusting people, while still staying true to your passion.

I try and stay attached still to the fact that I'm a chef and do what I love.

Reuben Riffel, Chef and restaurateur

Keeping abreast of the latest trends is part of the job, as is learning to understand what style of food is suited to you and what clients come to expect of you.

I tell youngsters it's one thing to say I'm cooking dishes my mum used to cook and serving that up in a restaurant, but in a way that's not enough and you've got to keep yourself sharp.

Reuben Riffel, Chef and restaurateur

It's one thing to go on the internet and look for things, but the real thing is to test things, to cook. Cooking is also a lot to do with instinct and the more you do it, the more you teach and evolve your palate.

Reuben Riffel, Chef and restaurateur

Riffel says refining his restaurants' dishes is a process of evolution rather than inventing something completely new.

It's not always about creating something new from scratch. It's always something you know is a good base in terms of the flavour and taking it to the next level or in a different direction.

Reuben Riffel, Chef and restaurateur

What are his tips for everyday cooks?

The award-winning chef advises building up a stock of ingredients so that the necessaries are available in your own kitchen when you want to try out something new. Also invest in the best quality kitchen equipment you can afford.

He says there's also a lot to the cliché "keep it simple", with quality ingredients the key to good cooking.

It's not just going into a shop and buying whatever - you need to get the best quality of what's out there and obviously also see what you can afford.

Reuben Riffel, Chef and restaurateur

Listen to the conversation with Riffel here:


20 October 2019 10:59 AM
by
Tags:
Reuben Riffel
Reuben’s Restaurant
restaurant industry

More from Lifestyle

170205john-kani1jpg

Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani

18 October 2019 6:53 PM

Switzerland

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019

18 October 2019 5:06 PM

Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Divorce

Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process

17 October 2019 2:43 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

basetsana-kumalojpg

'We discuss stocks and options with our children at the dinner table'

17 October 2019 1:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Basetsana Kumalo about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bsnvjpg

Hit dating reality show to feature first gay farmer on Thursday

17 October 2019 10:20 AM

'Boer Soek 'n Vrou' producer Roelof Storm explains why it took twelve seasons to feature a farmer looking for a same-sex soulmate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-plays-message-from-gravepng

[WATCH] Irish prankster sends a message to his mates from the grave

16 October 2019 10:30 AM

Shay Bradley's dying wish was to play a recorded message from his grave and his daughter Andrea obliged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

islandjpeg

How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)

15 October 2019 3:36 PM

Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parenting.jpg

The warning signs of parental alienation

15 October 2019 3:29 PM

Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stethoscope-doctor-medical-healthjpg

Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity

15 October 2019 12:04 PM

The heart doctor explains how obesity can negatively impact on people's health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest

Politics Local

[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!

Local World

SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Suspects due in court after double murder at retirement home

20 October 2019 2:28 PM

‘I will stay in my lane,’ says new DA Fedex chair Zille

20 October 2019 2:01 PM

Govt welcomes Sanef decision to launch media credibility inquiry

20 October 2019 10:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA