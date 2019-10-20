[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!
Excitement's running high at the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal showdown between the Springboks and hosts Japan.
Japanese soccer fans, who supported South Africa in earlier matches, are reaching out to Mzansi fans in the spirit of good sportsmanship and posing for selfies together.
Some Japanese fans are even learning to sing their opponents' national anthem from locals who're in Tokyo to support the Boks!
Take a look at the heartwarming video below:
More from Local
'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest
Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot.Read More
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'
How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.Read More
Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa
Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.Read More
Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday, system 'remains under severe pressure'
Eskom says it hopes to keep the power on for Sunday's World Cup clash between Springboks and Japan.Read More
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani
SwitzerlandRead More
Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC
The relatively new CAA number plates are about to run out, explains Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city
Taxi drivers have been causing disruptions this week in protest against warrants issued in an operation by the City of Cape Town.Read More
Ramaphosa visits Inanda police station in KZN
Recent crime statistics show that the police station has the highest number of sexually related crimes in the country.Read More
[WARNING] Taxis blocking the N2 at the M5, causing heavy delays leaving the CBD
Expect heavy delays out of the City along all major routes.Read More
Nukes definately part of new approved resource plan, says Minerals and Energy DG
Director-General Thabani Zulu says the nuclear programme will be done at a cost and a pace that is affordable to the State.Read More
More from World
Meet Johnny Miller, the man using drone photography to change peoples' views
Photographer Johnny Miller discusses the impact of his moving work and how he captures his eye-opening images.Read More
Brexit: Next few days 'crucial' after negotiating teams reach deal
EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives details on the latest developments around Brexit.Read More
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo?
John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo...Read More
Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world
Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect.Read More
Mozambicans in Benoni still waiting for ballot papers
Mozambique News Agency English editor Paul Fauvet says most polling stations in Mozambique opened on time.Read More
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes
Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.Read More
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society
When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers.Read More
'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption'
International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says SA and the US have a strong working relationship.Read More
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas
News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities.Read More
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More