Tomorrow at 06:25
Transforming Meetings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lauren Davis - Clinical Psychologist and Organisational Development Specialist at ...
Tomorrow at 06:41
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Tomorrow at 10:08
Society losing valuable sleep due to constant phone message alerts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Sarah Appleton - Lead researcher at the Adelaide Institute of Sleep Health at Flinders University
Tomorrow at 10:33
Your rights as a consumer when retailers are out of stock
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thezi Mabuza - Acting Commissioner - National Consumer Commission
Tomorrow at 11:05
What do South Africa's loyalty schemes offer to consumers?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - Founder and CEO of Truth
Tomorrow at 11:24
Checkers launches rewards scheme for customers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neil Schreuder - Head of Strategy and Innovation at Shoprite
Tomorrow at 11:32
Incorporating climate change into the MBA programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Ralph Hamann
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!

20 October 2019 12:50 PM
by
Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.

Excitement's running high at the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal showdown between the Springboks and hosts Japan.

Japanese soccer fans, who supported South Africa in earlier matches, are reaching out to Mzansi fans in the spirit of good sportsmanship and posing for selfies together.

Some Japanese fans are even learning to sing their opponents' national anthem from locals who're in Tokyo to support the Boks!

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:


