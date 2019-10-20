[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!

Excitement's running high at the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal showdown between the Springboks and hosts Japan.

Japanese soccer fans, who supported South Africa in earlier matches, are reaching out to Mzansi fans in the spirit of good sportsmanship and posing for selfies together.

Some Japanese fans are even learning to sing their opponents' national anthem from locals who're in Tokyo to support the Boks!

Take a look at the heartwarming video below: