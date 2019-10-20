'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille has been elected the party's new federal council chairman, completing her return to the DA with a powerful top spot.
The new @Our_DA federal council chair is @helenzille #DAFedCo— SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) October 20, 2019
She beat out Athol Trollip, seen as the other main contender, along with Mike Waters and Thomas Walters.
Trollip tweeted a message of congratulation, saying democracy had won.
Congratulations to Hellen Zille on her election. Thanks to our federal council for dealing with a difficult weekend in a mature and committed way. We are a Democratic organization and Democracy won again. Thanks to all who supported me in the campaign, SA needs the DA.— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) October 20, 2019
RELATED: 'Electing prominent person as Fedco chair will create more tensions within DA'
Zille replaces James Selfe, who'd been in the position for almost two decades.
155 Delegates voted on Sunday morning at the weekend meeting of the council, which was also scheduled to discuss the 2019 post-election report which reportedly recommends that Mmusi Maimane step down as DA leader.
ALSO RELATED: Helen Zille: People putting my name forward are trying to heal the party
Speaking to EWN after the announcement of the election result, she had this to say about what's perceived as her deteriorating relationship with Maimane:
I'm not going to be the leader, I'm going to be the background co-ordinator pulling all the strings together... so there's absolutely no reason that Mmusi and I can't work together well and professionally as we always have done.Helen Zille, Newly elected DA federal council chairperson
Analysts say Zille's election is likely to spark an early elective conference for a party that's at a crossroads.
More from Politics
Mozambique elections: Don't call for rushed results says analyst
Adv. Sipho Mantula reflects on the history between civil war enemies Frelimo and Renamo, who faced off in Tuesday's ballot.Read More
'Electing prominent person as Fedco chair will create more tensions within DA'
Political scientist Prof. Dirk Kotzé weighs in on what is likely to emerge from opposition's weekend Federal Council meeting.Read More
Mkhwebane says some remedial actions and report findings are being ignored
The public protector has briefed Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee about her office’s annual performance.Read More
'It turns out DA MP Natasha Mazzone was right about load shedding'
Last month, Eskom shut down claims by the Democratic Alliance that load shedding was on the cards.Read More
'Person who fills Fedex chair post must be on same wavelength as DA leader'
Former Democratic Alliance leader Douglas Gibson weighs in on this weekend's upcoming elective conference.Read More
DA Fedex chair candidates are a step backwards for the party, says analyst
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga says the candidates for the top position do not reflect the real debate in the party.Read More
DA CEO Paul Boughey resigns
In his resignation letter, Boughey - who had been CEO for the DA for five years - said that he had reached an agreement with the party in principle to resign.Read More
Nicholas Ninow sentenced to life
Judge Papi Mosopa handed down the sentence in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday.Read More
Eskom management inept says Sasmef, Cosatu calls for board's removal
Sasmef president Tebogo Kaas calculates cost of rolling blackouts, while union's Mike Shingange says Eskom board must go.Read More
Nicholas Ninow has not shown remorse at all, says state prosecutor
Sentencing proceedings for the convicted child rapist are continuing in the Gauteng High Court.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!
Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.Read More
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'
How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.Read More
Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa
Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.Read More
Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday, system 'remains under severe pressure'
Eskom says it hopes to keep the power on for Sunday's World Cup clash between Springboks and Japan.Read More
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani
SwitzerlandRead More
Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC
The relatively new CAA number plates are about to run out, explains Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city
Taxi drivers have been causing disruptions this week in protest against warrants issued in an operation by the City of Cape Town.Read More
Ramaphosa visits Inanda police station in KZN
Recent crime statistics show that the police station has the highest number of sexually related crimes in the country.Read More
[WARNING] Taxis blocking the N2 at the M5, causing heavy delays leaving the CBD
Expect heavy delays out of the City along all major routes.Read More
Nukes definately part of new approved resource plan, says Minerals and Energy DG
Director-General Thabani Zulu says the nuclear programme will be done at a cost and a pace that is affordable to the State.Read More