Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa took on Japan in the last of the quarterfinals at the Rugby World Cup.
The Springboks went into the clash off the back of a 66-7 win over Canada in their final pool match.
Japan were flawless in the group phase, winning all of their matches.
South Africa got off to the perfect start as Makazole Mapimpi continued his try-scoring form showing good strength and pace to evade a couple of Japanese defenders and go over in the corner following a solid scrum in the hosts 22.
There was a nervy moment for Beast Mtawarira. He was shown a yellow card for a tip tackle in the 10th minute, but it could have been a lot worse had the referee consulted the TMO.
Yu Tamura slotted a penalty in Beast's absence to reduce the gap to 2 points heading into the 20th minute.
The hosts used that as a springboard to dominate the next 10 minutes, having 81% possession. The Bok defence held firm though with Lukhanyo Am making numerous important tackles.
Am had his chance to make a contribution on the attack with five minutes to go until half time. His pass to Mapimpi was closer to the ground than it was to his hands with just the try line in front of him.
The Springboks had two more good chances to score but Willie le Roux knocked on when South Africa had an overlap and Damian de Allende was denied a try after he was adjudged to have made a double movement.
South Africa going into the break with a narrow 5-3 lead.
The Springboks were first to get on the scoresheet again in the second half. Handre Pollard slotting a penalty after a high tackle on Mapimpi.
Pollard added another three points moments later to extend the lead to 11-3 after the first 10 minutes of the second half.
The flyhalf had the chance to extend the lead even further but missed the penalty as South Africa began to get a foothold in the game.
He would make amends for that miss heading into the final 20 minutes by slotting another 3 pointers as South Africa asserted their dominance.
That dominance eventually brought them their second try of the game. Faf de Klerk going over under the posts after a rumbling maul by the forwards and good offload by Malcolm Marx to set de Klerk on his way.
Into the final 10 minutes and Mapimpi went over for his second of the game. Pollard with a good line break and pass to le Roux who timed his pass to Mapimpi perfectly.
The winger going joint top of the try-scoring charts with five in the tournament.
South Africa with a 26-3 lead heading into the last five minutes.
That is how the match would end as South Africa set up a semifinal clash against Wales on 27 October.
This article first appeared on EWN : Boks bash past Brave Blossoms to reach RWC semifinals
[WATCH] Hero's welcome for Springboks at their Tokyo hotel after Japan victory
The victorious Boks were greeted with cheers from waiting South Africans and hugs and kisses from their family members.Read More
SA vs Japan: 'It's the Springboks today by 13 points!'
How will it go down in Tokyo on Sunday? Andrew Howitt of Fantasy Rugby TV on SA's upcoming World Cup quarterfinal match.Read More
Star para-athlete aiming to change narrative around the disabled in Africa
Mpumelelo Mhlongo talks about the Mpumi2020 campaign, which documents his journey to the next Paralympic Games.Read More
Netball star bags SA Sports Star nomination, says Caster is her inspiration
Karla Pretorius, swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker & Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana are vying for the award.Read More
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes
Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.Read More
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige
The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.Read More
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark
Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.Read More
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets
The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.Read More
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
Dream Higher: Using rock climbing to help vulnerable youth
Lead SA: Margaux Rat talks about harnessing the sport to develop confidence in kids and young adults who've experienced trauma.Read More
'I'm not going to be the leader' - Zille after winning DA FedCo chair contest
Former party leader Helen Zille beat out fellow-main contender Athol Trollip for the top spot.Read More
[WATCH] SA and Japan fans reach out to each other at World Cup showdown!
Excitement's running high at the quarterfinal clash between the Springboks and hosts Japan in Tokyo.Read More
Stage 1 load shedding on Saturday, system 'remains under severe pressure'
Eskom says it hopes to keep the power on for Sunday's World Cup clash between Springboks and Japan.Read More
Standard of this year's Shnit festival films on another level - Dr John Kani
SwitzerlandRead More
Goodbye, CAA! Cape number plates are about to change again - this time ending WC
The relatively new CAA number plates are about to run out, explains Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.Read More
CT traffic officers tow away 23 taxis for blocking routes out of the city
Taxi drivers have been causing disruptions this week in protest against warrants issued in an operation by the City of Cape Town.Read More